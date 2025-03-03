The new special situation of temporary disability includes both the days before the intervention and those elapsed from the hospital admission day to the patient’s discharge

Live donors of organs or marrow have since Monday with a better social security protection in case of needing a work decline, since the new special situation of temporary disability (IT) is enters into force for common contingencies for donor workers, during the days when it receives health care and is incapacitated for work.

According to the preamble of the standard (Law 6/24, of December 20, BOE of December 21), it has been estimated necessary to configure as a special assumption of temporary disability (work low) with specific protection the situation of these people, which altruisticly carries out the assignment of an organ or fabric that will serve to save life or improve the living conditions of another person. The objective is to grant them as wide as possible.

The new special situation of temporary disability includes both the days before the intervention, derived from the medical preparation of surgery, as well as those elapsed since the hospital admission day for the realization of this preparation or transplantation until it is discharged by healing.

The economic benefit to which this situation entitles, for whose recognition is not required minimum contribution period, consists of a subsidy equivalent to one hundred percent of the regulatory base established for the provision of temporary disability derived from common contingency. This subsidy is paid, from the same day of the Low, in charge of the managing or collaborative entity that covers the temporary disability due to common contingencies (INSS, ISM or mutual collaborator with Social Security).