The prosecutors in the election fraud case against Donald Trump are making a new attempt to save the case. What are their chances?

Washington – Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a revised indictment against Donald Trump This was despite the Supreme Court’s recent grant of immunity to the ex-president. The new version of the indictment takes into account the Supreme Court’s decision Supreme Court. It is shorter than the original version. Some passages have been deleted.

Nevertheless, the main charges against Trump remain. He is still accused of conspiracy to commit fraud. The charge of obstruction of an official proceeding also remains. The charges relate to Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result. It also covers the events of January 6, 2021. On that day, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington.

Trump lawyers’ delaying tactics before US election have an effect

Trump’s lawyers are pursuing a clear strategy. They are trying to delay all proceedings against him. This tactic seems to be working. Experts believe a trial before the US election is unlikely. The presidential election will take place in November. A trial in Washington is not expected to begin until after that. This could play into Trump’s hands politically. The revised indictment is an important step for the investigators. They can now push the case forward. However, it remains unclear how quickly the proceedings will progress.

The Supreme Court’s decision plays a central role. The court granted Trump partial immunity for official acts. This forced investigators to adjust their charges. The new version of the indictment takes this decision into account. It excludes certain aspects. These include Trump’s interactions with the Justice Department.

Despite immunity: core allegations against Trump remain

The investigators are sticking to four charges. They still see sufficient evidence for criminal prosecution. The former US president denies all allegations. He sees himself as a victim of political persecution. He repeats this narrative at every opportunity.

Proceedings against Trump: Significance for the 2024 US election

The legal proceedings against Trump have great political significance. They could jeopardise his election campaign before the US election 2024 However, it is unclear how voters will react to this. Trump’s base remains firmly behind him. Many of his supporters share his view of things. They see the charges as unjustified. For the Democrats The proceedings are important. They see them as an opportunity to weaken Trump politically. However, this also entails risks.

Proceedings against Trump: Challenges for the US justice system

The proceedings against Trump pose major challenges for the US justice system. It is the first time that a former president has been charged at the federal level. The investigators must proceed carefully. They must prove that their charges are legally valid. At the same time, they are under great political pressure. The Supreme Court’s decision on immunity has complicated the situation. (dpa/AFP/frs)