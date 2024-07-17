Home page politics

Press Split

Jack Smith officially filed an appeal, according to a court document. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Judge Aileen Cannon has ended the criminal proceedings against Donald Trump in the document scandal. Special Counsel Smith is taking action against this and is appealing.

Miami/Washington – Special investigator Jack Smith is taking legal action against the dismissal of criminal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump in the document scandal. He has officially filed an appeal, according to a court document.

In the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents, the judge in charge, Aileen Cannon, had closed the proceedings against Trump on Monday. She justified the decision with doubts about the legal appointment of the special investigator Smith in the case.

Trump was indicted at the federal level in the document scandal last year in Miami, Florida. He is accused of illegally retaining highly sensitive information from his time as president (2017 to 2021).

A successful appeal could lead to the case being reopened. But even if that were to happen, it is considered virtually impossible for the case to go to trial before the presidential election in November. dpa