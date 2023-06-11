An army of police is working in Lichtenvoorde to arrest a man in his home. He is suspected of having firearms at home. The man is holed up and may be in the crawl space. The Special Interventions Unit of the National Police is leading the operation.

The police are present with many people. Officers of an arrest unit in heavy bulletproof vests are standing in front of the house. Electricity and gas have been shut off in the house as a precaution. The entire Straussstraat in Lichtenvoorde has been cordoned off by the police.

According to local residents, the man has been a source of much nuisance for the neighborhood for a long time. The complaints increased especially in the last year.

There is a container in the hole of the crawl space of the house. Officers are still trying to get it out from under the house. It is the middle house of a three-under-one-roof.

Mayor Annette Bronsvoort is present at the Straussstraat. She gives the neighborhood a heart under the belt. “You hope that this will not happen in quiet Lichtenvoorde.” Bronsvoort does not respond to the question whether the man is known to the municipality.

Officers in heavy bulletproof vests try to get the man out of his home in Lichtenvoorde. The man has entrenched himself and is suspected of having weapons in his house. © DG



Nocturnal banging

According to the neighborhood, the nuisance mainly consists of banging. Night after night construction noises came from the house. The man was approached about this, but he did nothing about it. It is suspected that he has been busy in the crawl space. The place where the man is now also entrenched.

The police have also been in the house during the night. “They came here for the first time around midnight. Around two o’clock it really went wild. Then they kicked in the front door and entered the house,” says a local resident.

Later in the night the police left again. "We were asked where all the empty spaces in the house were. They then searched them all."

“We had once heard from him that he was building a wall in the crawl space. We have informed the agents. Then they found him in the crawl space. What we now hear is that he has built a complete bunker there where he can last for two weeks.”

Whether that is true, they dare not say. “It’s all hearsay. But the fact that they have been busy for so long does raise eyebrows.”



