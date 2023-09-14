INTER VS MILAN: THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE DERBY

In this long story there is bread, salami and a train to Italy. There is a striker who plays goalkeeper and a captain who died in the war. And then a champion with frozen feet, a Brazilian lover of poker, a Magician, a Paron, an Assassin, a classic piece on the turntable, an epic flight, Dutch beauty against German concreteness, a goalscorer who comes from the heat against someone who it comes from the cold, knights and commanders, tears and screams, fights and hugs, trophies and disappointments. It is the story of the derby, longer than a telephone directory and more beautiful than an Oscar-winning film. And the best thing is that it still continues.

Texts: Andrea Schianchi

Editorial coordination: Giulio Di Feo