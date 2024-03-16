Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Putin secures election victory with special ink and propaganda. It could be the most rigged election in Russia in 35 years.

Moscow – The presidential elections in Russia began today and will last until March 17. However, the “show” staged by Vladimir Putin can hardly be called a democratic election. There were already widespread rumors about election manipulation in advance without any serious opposition Putin's victory already seems certain. Now video recordings may provide concrete evidence.

Experts see the elections clearly: Politics no longer takes place in Russia and under Putin

Sabine Fischer, an expert on Russia, explained in an interview with the daily News, how the elections in Russia are going. A remarkable fact: Putin has no election program. Putin himself is the program, says Fischer. “It's about confirming his rule, which has now lasted 24 years. Politics no longer takes place in Russia. Any political debate has been systematically eliminated in Russia by Putin’s rule.”

The current elections illustrate how strongly Russia's political system is aligned with Putin. Pens with special ink will be used in many polling stations. The ink completely disappears from the ballot when heated. A video shared by the independent Russian news site Sirena leaked shows how this special ink becomes invisible on paper when heated.

Special pens for manipulating the elections: the ink becomes invisible

The video recordings probably come from Kursk and Rostov-on-Don. You can also see how the “special pens” were distributed. They were in sealed boxes marked with the emblem of the Central Election Commission of Russia. Although blank ballot papers are invalid, the electoral commission could revise the original election by heating the ink. And then enter the preferred candidate – namely Putin – like that Kyiv Post reported.

The “most manipulated election” in 35 years – Putin is sure of his victory

Fischer still believes that Putin is likely to receive 80 percent of the vote. According to Russian sociologists, the current social structure is approximately 25-50-25. That means 25 percent are staunch supporters of the war and Putin. 50 percent support Putin because of the current manipulation and propaganda, but would have turned away from the president in a neutral political environment. The last 25 percent are against Putin and the war, but very few of them are willing to openly show their position.

After all, the current “show” is probably the “most manipulated election that has taken place in post-Soviet Russia,” according to the expert. The fact that the election takes place over three days also “opens the door for a lot of manipulation”. And without independent election observation, one thing is certain: there can be no question of legitimate elections here. (SiSchr)

