Special hardcore sedans don't come around very often, but when they do, it's great!

The facelifted Porsche Taycan was recently presented. There was also one new top model, the Taycan Turbo GT. Instead of just more power, Porsche took a rigorous approach. They have put so much effort into it that you would think it is a coupe. Usually a manufacturer chooses to put all this effort into a two-door variant.

But not always. Sometimes they use a sedan as a base. Of course, that produces special cars, so we can make a list about them again. Check out our top 9 special hardcore sedans here!

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach

2024 – present

The reason we are making this overview. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is a special device and that's it. No one can say how much power it has. No one has the answer to that. It depends on how long you give it full throttle, apparently. But you can bet that you never, ever think you have too little power.

However, the bizarre power is not what makes this car special. That's the rest of the car. Very disrespectfully, a Tesla Model S Plaid is a Model S that happens to have an extremely high amount of power. The Taycan Turbo GT is a purebred sports sedan that happens to be electric. Everything has been adjusted to make it a nicer car.

Jaguar XE Project 8 (X760)

2017 – 2019

The Jaguar XE is a grossly underrated sports sedan. If you are considering an Alfa Giulia or BMW 3 Series, also look at a Jaguar XE. In terms of sporty versions, it was limited to various four-cylinders and the 3.0 V6 S with Supercharger. However, that V6 is a V8 with six pots in it (the rear two are 'empty'). So if the V6 fits, the V8 also fits… The 5.0 V8 was boosted to 600 hp.

Disadvantage: only 300 units were built. If you put so much effort into making something special, only a few hundred will be built. You could even order a Track Pack: then you got racing buckets and rear seat deletion.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm (Tipo 952)

2021

In short, you could say that Alfa Romeo has done the same as Jaguar. In broad terms that is correct, but we have to give Alfa a compliment because they have kept the basic version (the Giulia Quadrifoglio) in the price lists for the past seven years.

There are two variants, a Giulia GTA and an even more extreme Giulia GTAm. Indeed, just like the original Giulias for better eraser work.

BMW M3 CRT (E90)

2011

It is not surprising that BMW builds a special series of an M3. They've always done that. The CRT is perhaps the most special. This is due to the extremely long list of modifications compared to a normal BMW M3 Sedan, but also due to the production volume. It is in fact a BMW M3 GTS, but in its sedan version.

The keen E90 owner will notice that this one doesn't even have cup holders! The engine is not the regular 4.0 V8, but the 4.4 with 450 hp. The transmission is always the DCT automatic. All copies are matte gray with red accents. Not particularly beautiful, but recognizable. BMW only built 68 of them. Truly a special classic for the future and one of the coolest M3s ever built.

Nismo Skyline GT-R 4-Door (R33)

1997 – 1998

The Nissan Skyline GT-R is a completely different car than the Skyline sedans and coupes. Yes, they look similar from a distance, but underneath they are quite different cars. The GT-R are much stiffer than regular coupes, for example. Yet Autech dared to give a series of sedans the GT-R treatment. They did this based on the Skyline GT-R of the R33 generation. To celebrate the 40th anniversary, Autech was allowed to develop the GT-R 4-Door.

These all have the hardware of the Skyline GT-R R33 under the hood. Fun fact, they had to redesign the rear doors to make the two-door GT-R have wide wheel arches. 447 of them were built. Also cool: instead of the standard rear seat, this variant received a unique rear seat with extra support.

Mercedes-Benz C55 AMG Track Sport (W203)

2006

We're going in the obscure direction for a while with the C55 AMG Track Sport. This generation of C-Class was initially available as the C32 AMG and later even a diesel: C30 CDI AMG. But after the facelift, AMG did what it does best: installing eight-cylinder engines in modest Benzes. The C55 has a considerably longer nose than standard, so that the V8 and associated cooling could be mounted.

The standard C55 AMG is especially brilliant for the better Autobahn sessions, the Track Sport for the track day for people who hate rear tires. The 19-inch wheels come from the SL65 AMG, behind them are ceramic brake discs. In the interior there are Recaro shell seats and a roll cage. All C55 AMG Track Sports are specially built by HWA. HWA (Hans Werner Aufrecht) is responsible for Mercedes' motorsport activities.

Brabus 190 3.6S (W201)

1988 – 1993

Hardcore sedans are not a thing of the past, they were already there in the past. There was a fierce battle between the BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz 190 2.3 -16. Remarkably, the fast 190 arrived before the M3, but the E30 was more successful on the track. Nowadays they are both very expensive in good condition. This will also apply to the Brabus version.

There are a lot of variants from Bottrop based on the 190, but this is the coolest. The 3.6S is aimed at track use and equipped with a wonderfully large inline-six. As it should. In this case also with manual transmission! You also got extra sporty shell seats and a half roll cage.

MTM RS6 Clubsport (4F2)

2010

Yes, of course this is cheating. However, there is no TDI engine in it! Like Brabus, Alpina and Ruf, MTM has manufacturer status for their separate projects. Or at least, they had. Nowadays they are taking things a bit easier. After the facelift you could also order the RS6 as a limousine. At Motoren Technik Mayer they thought it was a nice idea to turn this colossus into a track day special.

Now the weight was reduced by stripping the interior, but it was still a heavy cake. Fortunately, the souped-up V10 had no trouble with it, thanks to 730 hp and 860 Nm! At Nardo the Audi MTM RS6 Clubsport reached a top speed of 362.5 km/h. Probably the fastest of the hardcore sports sedans (in a straight line).

Aston Martin Rapide AMR

2018 – 2020

Yes, Aston Martin also makes hardcore sedans. AMR stands for Aston Martin Racing. The idea behind it was to make extra sporty variants of cars that were already sporty from the start. Perfect for the wealthy driver who not only wants to enjoy the public road, but also the race track. It didn't surprise anyone that a V8 Vantage AMR was released.

But a Rapide AMR is an odd one out (and that's why it's in this overview of course). The drivetrain comes from the Aston Martin GT12 and is therefore a 5.9 liter V12 with 610 hp! It's probably the best sounding sedan ever made. That sounds like food for the next list.

