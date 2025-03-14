The wait is over: the new season of Formula 1 begins this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit. A new course in which Carlos Sainz will no longer wear the characteristic Red Mono de Ferrari, but also faces his new journey with Williams, with many doubts, but also with great illusion.

At 30, the Madrid continues to dream of being a world champion of Formula 1. something that will try to get this 2025 again with a new car, in a new team and with a new partner in a year that is expected complicated for the Spanish pilot. He will do it in One of the oldest shudges on the grillwhich in recent years has lagged back to the back posts, but hopes to fight to return to the top of the classification.

“I saw that it was a better car and team than I expected. We have been fast and I have been able to adapt quickly.”Sainz said just a few days ago.