Special forces will be reinforced with high-precision missiles and mobile anti-aircraft guns

The decision to strengthen the firepower of units and individual special forces units was made based on the results of studying the experience of a special military operation, sources in the military department told Izvestia. The focus is on expanding the range of high-precision weapons and increasing protection against air threats. As the publication’s interlocutors noted, this year more Kornet-D1 mobile anti-tank systems will be supplied to special purpose units and units, and the delivery of Gibka-S anti-aircraft systems will also begin for the first time.

Among the tasks of special forces are deep reconnaissance, as well as the destruction of particularly important enemy targets. In the latter, the appearance of powerful fire weapons will be a serious help, especially in conditions when military personnel have to deal with enemy sabotage groups, equipment, helicopters and airplanes, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

“In addition to the machine gun and sniper rifles that the special forces already had, with such transport, the soldiers will be able to solve problems in the fight against both tanks and vehicles. “Gibka” is a complex that has advanced missiles that can also work against drones. Air cover is very important, because it is not always possible to hit a drone with small arms,” he noted.

The appearance of such fire weapons in service is not just a strengthening of special forces, but a certain modernization of it, associate professor of the Russian University of Economics told Izvestia. Plekhanov Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev.

“Now the tactics are that strikes are delivered not just with small arms, but with more powerful means. In this case, there is an expansion of the combat operation, a more brutal and targeted destruction of enemy forces. The operation itself is not considered quiet, as is usually the case with intelligence, but loud and distracting. The task is to carry out a more brutal attack with the destruction of quite significant enemy forces, and in other places to do our work quietly, more precisely,” he concluded.

