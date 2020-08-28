In Moscow, police special forces ripped off the commemoration of the main criminal authority of Azerbaijan, Nadir Salifov, who was known in the criminal world as the thief in law Lotu Guli. On Friday, August 28, the DailyStorm reports.

According to the newspaper, several dozen men gathered in one of the institutions in the center of the capital to honor the memory of the deceased. At some point, law enforcement officers burst into the room, put all the men on the floor and asked about their personal data on camera, and also asked what caused the meeting. One of those present identified himself as a relative of the deceased thief in law.

On August 26, it was reported that his younger brother, 44-year-old thief in law Namik Salifov (Namik Bakinsky), became the master of the murdered Lotu Guli’s criminal empire. He almost immediately took over the business of his murdered brother: traders from the vegetable markets will now pay tribute to him.

On August 24, it was reported that the customers had promised several million dollars for the murder of Nadir Salifov. According to an informed source, this amount was given to the authority’s guard, 25-year-old Khagan Zeynalov (Khan Akhmedlinsky). He also specified that the number of bullets fired at Guli is also symbolic – four bullets meant four years from the death of Rovshan Dzhaniev (Lenkoransky), whose order many suspected the main thief of Azerbaijan.