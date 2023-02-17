Special forces in Moscow detained a man who took hostage visitors to a flower shop

Police in Moscow have detained a man who held visitors to a flower shop on Taganskaya Street. This is reported Telegram– channel 112.

According to preliminary data, special forces detained a man who kept two visitors in the store. The store guard managed to press the panic button. The fact that an unknown person took people hostage in the store became known on the evening of Friday, February 17. The source clarified that the man released the girl. At the same time, the exact number of hostages was not previously named.

In September 2022, in the Moscow district of Golyanovo, a pensioner took a 12-year-old child hostage and severely beat him in his apartment because he was annoyed by the boy’s laughter. Two schoolchildren near a residential building on Shchelkovskoye Highway were sitting on a bench and laughing, which irritated the elderly man.