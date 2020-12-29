The disgraced former schema-monk Sergius (Romanov), who seized the Sredneuralsky nunnery in the Sverdlovsk region, was detained by special forces. Reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

According to him, investigative measures are being taken at the monastery. The former schema-monk himself was detained for interrogation. The interlocutor of the agency clarified that the reason for the arrest was a video posted on Youtube, in which Sergiy calls on his supporters to “die for Russia.”

In October, former schema-monk Sergiy (Romanov) was summoned for interrogation by the investigator, he is a witness in two criminal cases initiated in connection with the incidents in the Sredneuralsky nunnery in the Sverdlovsk region. The investigation is carried out under Articles 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion”) and 330 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Arbitrariness”).

The founder of the Sredneuralsky nunnery, Father Sergiy, publicly denied the coronavirus and cursed those who wanted to close churches during the pandemic. Later he was deprived of the rank of schema-abbot and accused of seizing the monastery. In relation to Sergius, several pre-investigation checks began at once on the fact of reports of possible crimes that he, presumably, committed in the monastery, including reports on the torture of children in the monastery he had captured. Despite this, his supporters still refuse to leave the monastery.