Bild: First suspect in German festival attack arrested

German police special forces have detained a suspect in an attack on festival goers in Solingen. This they report sources from the Bild publication.

According to journalists, a teenager identified by one of the women who contacted the police has been detained. However, the detainee is not considered a criminal.

Searches were conducted in the apartment of the suspect’s parents.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Solingen in western Germany, during a city festival, an unknown person committed an attack with a knife. According to witnesses, the criminal acted indiscriminately and was of “Arab appearance.”