Despite the massive use of drones and missiles, Ukraine owes its recent success against the Black Sea Fleet to its special commandos.

Sevastopol – “The Russian naval forces are not invulnerable,” Frank Lenski said in April. The claim of the German vice admiral in the Bundeswehr podcast “Nachgefragt” has been confirmed once again: Ukraine is successful with its tactic of fighting the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea from land – using drones infiltrated by Sonder -Commands are guided to the target.

The online magazine now reports this Defense Express citing Ukrainian military officials who posted alleged images of the recent operation on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). The images from Sevastopol give the impression that they were filmed with a helmet camera. It is unique in the history of naval warfare to have hit a submarine on land.

The target of the latest Ukrainian attack was the Sergo Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol, the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, named after the former Russian politician. The submarine “Rostov-on-Don” and the landing ship “Minsk” were damaged. Apparently only three out of ten weapons had reached their target: According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, seven cruise missiles and all drones were destroyed.

Struck in the shadow of the enemy and dropped again

The Ukrainian special forces have allegedly infiltrated Crimea and are waiting for their deployment in the shadow of the Russian invaders, as the leadership of the special forces published on their channels: “After the soldiers were successfully infiltrated into Crimea, they began their deployment. Using special equipment, they identified the targets and reported them to us. During the strike, our group directed fire and then reported the targets destroyed. Afterwards they were able to successfully break away.” Der Defense Express writes that even in times of satellite images and remote-controlled drones, the human factor is still crucial in warfare.

The damage, especially to the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don is the second major strike against the Russian Black Sea Fleet after the sinking of the Russian cruiser “Moskva” in April 2023. According to the online magazine Military current was The Moskva is the largest warship sunk in a war since the Japanese battleship “Ise” in July 1945 and the largest warship sunk by a coastal battery since the German heavy cruiser “Blücher” im April 1940. The damage to a submarine stops in a dock Defense Express also considered unprecedented and unfeasible without the deployment of covertly operating soldiers in Crimea.

First unprecedented loss for Russia: their cruiser “Moskva” has already been successfully fought from land and sunk. (Archive photo) © Can Merey/dpa

Attacks against material, combat power and Putin’s power

With their attacks against the Russian Navy, the Ukrainian defenders not only want to destroy material and weaken the operational capability of the Black Sea Fleet, but also to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin: Crimea was already occupied by Russia in 2014 and forms the bridgehead of Putin’s fantasies, Ukraine to incorporate the Russian Federation – and also about his plans to once again emerge internationally as a naval power.

“We learn from this that the Russian side was obviously not fully aware of the threat,” said German Vice Admiral Frank Lenski after the sinking of the Moskva. This thesis seems to still apply. On the open sea, Ukraine would have no effective means against a submarine; than the Rostov-on-Don was hit, she was in dry dock in Sevastopol. And that made her vulnerable.

Loud Defense Express The boat was hit by Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which flew to their target based on their thermal image. However, the thermal signature of Ukraine’s submarine class was previously unknown, so the special forces had to take a “fingerprint,” so to speak.

Accordingly, the Ukrainian special forces command confidently addressed details of their operation to the Russians on social media: “You should know that you will not find a safe place anywhere here.”