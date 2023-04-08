The Community has prepared a special device for the prevention of forest fires between Sunday and Tuesday. It is a protocol that is activated every year in areas where there is usually a large influx of citizens from the Region of Murcia to celebrate Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Tuesday.

The deployment will be concentrated in Cartagena, from Monte de las Cenizas to Atamaría and Rambla del Cañar (on the 9th and 10th); Cieza, in the Sierra de La Atalaya and Almorchón (day 9); Moratalla, in the Rambla de la Rogativa (day 9); Cehegín, in the Sierra de Burete (day 9); Librilla, in the Los Ballesteros Forestry House (day 10); and Abarán, in the Sierra del Oro (day 11).

The general director of the Natural Environment, María Cruz Ferreira, recalled that “the conditions of the forest fuel, with a patent lack of humidity due to the lack of rain in recent months, makes these natural spaces very vulnerable to an outbreak of forest fire Therefore, citizens must act responsibly in these festive events, avoiding their unauthorized use or in places not authorized for it.

The special device during these days will be made up of 25 environmental agents and 23 forest brigades, which will monitor the forest areas, transferring information and support to all the users in them and ultimately correcting irresponsible behaviors or activities.

During the first three months of this year, 24 forest fires broke out in the Region, of which 20 remained in conflict (less than one hectare affected) thanks to the intervention of the resources coordinated by the Plan Informur, with a total area affected of 23.06 hectares affected by the fire.