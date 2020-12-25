Mirza Athar is a lion of Zia.

Thousands of farmers have died at the threshold of Delhi for the last nearly one month. In the hope that the Modi government will listen to his words. In the hope that the government will withdraw all three new agricultural laws. But even after five unsuccessful attempts, when it comes to negotiation for the sixth time, the farmers are not disappointed. They are sure that their voice will be affected.

The voices that stand behind this candidate are unheard of even after listening to them. A similar voice was found in the form of Balwinder Singh in the midst of the farmer movement on the ticker border. Balvinder Singh left Punjab and went to London about 10 years ago. Had gone on work permit, but he settled there. He opened a sweet shop in Hounslow and named it Charles Sweet Center according to the British test. Brothers also came together. The shop went well. But when Punjab-Haryana farmers started gathering on Delhi’s borders, Balwinder Singh could not stop himself in London. They have returned. Now the anchor is placed in front of the showroom of Maruti, the country’s largest car company, on the border. These hands that make sweets are now making puris for farmers with small machines.

They say that if there is no land left in our country then what is the benefit of staying in London. There are other people like Balwinder Singh, who have decided to leave their home and business and join this movement. America’s green card holder Harpal Singh is also one such person. In the US, he used to get salary of three and a half lakh rupees every month. But now they too have given up their jobs to participate in this movement and have gathered at the threshold of Delhi. There are many other boys from Punjab who have got visas to go to Canada. Ticket was also provided for flights. But when the movement started, they have canceled their tickets and are cooking for the farmers by joining this movement.

Talk to the people in the movement differently, you will get different stories. A farmer from Jalandhar met saying that he has four fort farms. If PM Modi withdraws these laws then he will install the statue of PM Modi in his entire field and that too higher than Sardar Patel. The money will also belong to the farmers and not to the treasury. You can see the exaggeration in the words of that farmer. It is so. It is not only for him that he should get the statue of PM Modi in his entire field and for this, he should go round the farmers of the country and collect donations.

But she is currently on the ticking border. In the hope that his wish will be fulfilled. In the hope that the wishes of thousands of millions like him will be fulfilled. But will his wish really come true? Will there really be talk between the government and the farmer and some middle way will come out. Or this movement will continue like this only. This is the question because after every conversation, the government is firmly and firmly stating the laws in favor of the farmers and the farmers are strongly and willingly opting for these new laws. Ahmed is a lion of Faraj.

The farmers are waiting for the government representatives to come to their broken threshold and talk, but will the government representatives reach where the farmers want to call them.

