Nowhere in the world are electric cars more popular than in Norway. As much as 90 percent of all new cars are PHEV or EV, and half of that is expected to be all cars in Oslo fully electric within two years. So you would expect that a Giro 555 may now be set up to help the pump holders there through the winter. None of that: the demand for fuel hardly decreases in EV country Norway. However, the transition is not useless.

The demand for road fuel in Norway has remained relatively stable, even with the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV), raising the question of whether EVs really have a demonstrable impact on diesel and petrol sales. Rystad Energy. It’s not as if electric cars drive less than fuel cars. The average EV in Norway drives 12,950 kilometers per year, which is 950 kilometers more than a diesel car.

Why isn’t the demand for fuel declining?

The researchers give a number of reasons. For starters, the number of people old enough to have a driver’s license has increased by 800,000 in Norway over the last 20 years. And that for a country where only 5.4 million people live. Plus more people have a car: in 2005 there were 0.65 cars per inhabitant and that is 0.75 per person. And in this growing fleet there are still many petrol and diesel cars.

Another explanation lies in freight traffic. According to the research, the importance of trucks and buses has increased, but the electrification of these is still low. The share of electric heavy commercial vehicles is only 0.02 percent. The number of electric commercial vehicles in the light and medium class is 2.8 percent. The great demand for fossil fuels therefore largely lies with companies.

Are EVs then useless?

According to the researchers, the demand for fuel has decreased sharply for passenger cars. If not so many EVs had been sold, the total demand for fuel would therefore have been much higher in Norway. So there is certainly a positive impact, but for now it is mopping with the tap open. The researchers think that if the commercial sector also speeds up the transition to electric driving, fuel consumption will decrease enormously.