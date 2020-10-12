To search for Danil Monakhov, hiding in the forests, suspected of killing three people in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Rosgvardia officers began to use special equipment. This is reported by the Baza edition in its Telegram-channel.

The shooter is searched with the help of infrared thermal imagers, copters and service dogs.

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement agencies extended the orientation to 18-year-old Monakhov. It follows from it that the shooter was born in 2002, he has two smooth-bore hunting rifles and 40 rounds with him. In addition, it is known that he can drive a white KIA Ceed or a silver KIA Spectra.

On October 12, Danil Monakhov had a falling out with his grandmother, grabbed a gun and shot her several times. A neighbor ran up to the woman’s screams – Monakhov opened fire on him too. After that, the young man took a second gun and went to the bus stop, where he opened fire on passers-by and the bus that had arrived. The driver managed to get the car out of the fire. None of the passengers were injured.