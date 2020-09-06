Particular tools, together with water cannons, was seen within the heart of Minsk close to Independence Sq.. As writes RIA News, the subsequent opposition rally is deliberate there.

It’s reported that cops blocked the sq. itself, no fighters from different departments had been seen, nonetheless, troopers of the interior troops had been on responsibility subsequent to water cannons and minibuses with out license plates.

On September 6, Minsk will host the “March of Unity” – a march and rally towards the present Belarusian authorities, together with President Alexander Lukashenko, in addition to towards the outcomes of the final elections.

Presidential elections had been held in Belarus on August 9, wherein the incumbent President of the nation Alexander Lukashenko, in accordance with the CEC, acquired 80 p.c of the vote. This sparked large protests throughout the nation. Promotions don’t cease for greater than three weeks. The primary protests had been violently dispersed. Seven thousand individuals had been detained, it’s recognized about 4 lifeless. The detainees talked in regards to the beatings within the isolation wards.

On August 31, the Baltic states introduced sanctions towards Lukashenka. They are going to embody a ban on entry – this implies the cancellation of official visits by the top of state. Sources within the European Union additionally reported on plans to impose sanctions towards the highest officers of Belarus. The upcoming restrictive measures might have an effect on as much as 20 individuals. The EU refuses to acknowledge the election outcomes and the legitimacy of Lukashenka.