His sams made him famous. In “How Everything Came” Paul Maar explains the biographical roots of his writing. An evening from the Literaturhaus Frankfurt will present the “novel of my childhood”.

Paul Maar, known to friends of children’s books for generations and not only as the inventor of Sam, wrote his memoirs – and called the book “The Novel of My Childhood”. Village life at war, the return of the father who takes the children back to town and fights the sensitivity and tenderness of the son as a weakness, the boy whose imagination and imagination help to protect himself from reality: with more informal Truthfulness, Paul Maar breaks open the ideal world of his children’s books.

On December 7th, Paul Maar was invited to the Frankfurt Literaturhaus to present “How everything came about”. For reasons of the corona pandemic, the evening could unfortunately only take place as a zoom conference. The audience and the conversation partners were only connected to one another via the Internet.

Benno Hennig von Lange from the Literaturhaus Frankfurt introduces the evening. Uwe Ebbinghaus will present it, and Wolfgang Stute will play music.

“How everything came about. My Childhood Novel ”by Paul Maar was published by S. Fischer, has 304 pages and costs 22 euros.