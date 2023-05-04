Eight giant screens on the athletics track will allow the public to follow the match in Udine
You need a point and then the appointment for 60,000 blue hearts is at Maradona tonight. Celebrating is nice, but for the Neapolitans it is much more so to embrace each other. So, ball in the center at 20.45 at the Dacia Arena but the Fuorigrotta arena will boil with passion as if the Azzurri were on the pitch and not on the eight giant screens that will be positioned on the athletics track. In practice, alongside Di Lorenzo and his companions there will be a real virtual stadium as prophesied for some time by Aurelio De Laurentiis, who perhaps also for this reason chose to follow tonight’s match from the stands of the stadium which was the cradle of the Azzurri’s triumphs (the two successes of 1987 and 1990 both arrived at home). For him it really is about closing the circle: he has always talked about the importance of the “virtual” audience and on the most important day in his history as president of Napoli he managed to bring 60,000 supporters to the stadium just to watch the match on TV . Therefore, De Laurentiis could not miss and will certainly play the lion’s share, also because today – results in hand – supporters of the Neapolitan faith idolize him and Aurelio knows how to harangue them. It’s easy to predict an improvisation on the microphone after the triple whistle if everything goes as expected in these parts.
After all, the people of Naples deserve praise from the president because filling Maradona without the heroes in the blue shirt on the pitch is the stuff of mad lovers and such madness can only be justified with a 33-year wait… and some day. Yesterday there were also 110,000 queued on the web to secure one of the precious coupons for an event that was historical in its own way. As a result, tickets for the away sector have also been put on sale, which for once will be colored blue. For a stadium that hasn’t had a scoreboard for years, suddenly having so many screens will be an absolute novelty: however, the experiment has already worked elsewhere and therefore good visibility should also be guaranteed to all spectators at Maradona.
In short, everything will be done to make the “virtual” show real and in the end even the traffic plan will be very similar to that of last Sunday and next Sunday. “Blue” area (pedestrian) in the center and on the seafront, but above all the usual inconvenience to return home: Eav has prepared the strengthening of the Phlegrean lines (Cumana and Circumflegrea) with timetable extension until midnight, the same goes for the Metro. Who knows if it will be enough because people want to stay and party at the Maradona until late at night.
