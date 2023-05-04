You need a point and then the appointment for 60,000 blue hearts is at Maradona tonight. Celebrating is nice, but for the Neapolitans it is much more so to embrace each other. So, ball in the center at 20.45 at the Dacia Arena but the Fuorigrotta arena will boil with passion as if the Azzurri were on the pitch and not on the eight giant screens that will be positioned on the athletics track. In practice, alongside Di Lorenzo and his companions there will be a real virtual stadium as prophesied for some time by Aurelio De Laurentiis, who perhaps also for this reason chose to follow tonight’s match from the stands of the stadium which was the cradle of the Azzurri’s triumphs (the two successes of 1987 and 1990 both arrived at home). For him it really is about closing the circle: he has always talked about the importance of the “virtual” audience and on the most important day in his history as president of Napoli he managed to bring 60,000 supporters to the stadium just to watch the match on TV . Therefore, De Laurentiis could not miss and will certainly play the lion’s share, also because today – results in hand – supporters of the Neapolitan faith idolize him and Aurelio knows how to harangue them. It’s easy to predict an improvisation on the microphone after the triple whistle if everything goes as expected in these parts.