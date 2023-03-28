Guamúchil.- There was no reaction from the leader of the competition, and Special Education complete the task on the Lynxes of the UAdeO-Wood and Table Rock Macasa in the second game of the championship series in the Magisterial Softball League edition Héctor Maclovio Ureta Castro Cup Genaro Torrecillas López.

The new champions they dig the grave of the university lynx, winning 4-1 in the second clash to complete the sweep. martin dauttjust like he did in the first game of the series, he fought back beautifully in the shooting zone and scored the victory, which allowed him to be designated the more valuable.

He stroke of Special Education was orchestrated by Felipe Sagaste, Melesio Armenta and pitcher Martín Dautt himself. The defeat is charged to Iginio “Kino” Aguilar, the pitching champion of the season. A week earlier, Educación Especial took the lead in the series, also winning 4-1 in the first game. Here, the right-handed pitcher Martín Dautt also dressed as a hero completely turning off the lynx artillery where others stand out, José Alvarado, José Carlos Heredia, Alberto Alvarado, Mario Ahumada, Gabriel Meza and Óscar Aguilar.

Closure. Once the season’s curtain fell, the league’s board of directors and its president, Professor Jaime Cruz, held the award ceremony, highlighting Gabriel Camacho (Special Education), the leading hitter, with a .722 percentage. The best in RBIs with 8 RBIs were Luis Martínez (Regional Services) and Gabriel Meza (UAdeO). Iginio “Kino” Aguilar takes the distinction of the best pitcher of the season, with a 5-1 win-loss record. In the home run department, Luis Martínez, Gabriel Meza and Juan Orduño (Regional Services) finish tied with two home runs each.

In it award ceremony Professor Jaime Cruz, president of the League, was present, as well as Jesús Antonio Sañudo García, the head of the Municipal Institute of Sport and Physical Culture, in Salvador Alvarado. The teachers, Rosa María Cárdenas Avilez and Hide Castro, also attended as special guests.