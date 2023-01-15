That’s exactly what you want, isn’t it? A Special Edition with manual transmission and sufficient power?

In a relatively short time, the manual gearbox is rapidly disappearing. It used to be quite normal to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class or BMW 5 Series with a manual gearbox. You could even get an Audi A8 with a manual gearbox in the past! Nowadays, those cars cannot be sold with a manual gearbox. Everyone wants an automatic.

People also want an automatic transmission in the C-segment (Ford Focus) and B-segment (Toyota Yaris). It used to be that in Europe the manual transmission was popular and the lazy Americans always wanted an automatic. Now there is a change going on, when it comes to nice cars, they prefer the manual gearbox and we in Europe prefer the automatic.

100 years

That is also the case with this Mustang, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustangas the full name of the car. It’s a product of Shelby American and not from Ford itself. So a real Shelby, not a Ford Mustang with a Shelby badge (it’s confusing). This car celebrates founder Carroll Shelby’s 100th birthday. He would have turned 100 years old last January 11.

There are additional stripes, badges and graphics to show that the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is a very special edition. The striping is very subtle, but if you look closely you can see the matte black racing stripes over the hood, roof and rear.

Special Edition with manual gearbox

Then the technique. The basis of the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is the outgoing generation Mustang GT. A mechanical compressor provides extra power.

There is also a Borla exhaust and improved cooling. A total of 750 horsepower is available. The engine is coupled to a manual transmission, just as it should be, of course. To curb the power, Brembo brakes are present.

100 units of the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang will be built. All hundred pieces are provided with a black cowboy hat with hand drawing. It just doesn’t say whose signature it is. After these 100 units, Shelby will move on to the new Mustang GT, which was recently unveiled.

