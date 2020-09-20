Oppo has launched a new variant of its Redno 4 Pro smartphone. Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in Galactic Blue color and is signed by former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The price and specifications of Oppo Reno 4 Pro are the same as the original variant. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.The price of this Oppo smartphone is Rs 34,990. The retail box of the phone has been redesigned especially for the fans of MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni is written with MS Dhoni’s autograph on the rear of the device. Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available to buy from 24 September.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 6.5-inch (1080×2400 pixels) full HD + display. The smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. RAM is 8 GB and inbuilt storage is 128 GB. This phone of Oppo runs on Android 10 operating system, above which the company’s ColorOS 7.2 has been given.

This smartphone of Oppo has been given 48 megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.7, 8 megapixel ultra-wide with aperture F / 2.2, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone comes with EIS and LED flash. The phone has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 selfie camera facing the aperture F / 2.4. To power the smartphone, a 4000mAh battery with 65 Watt SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging is provided. Apart from MS Dhoni edition, Oppo Reno 4 Pro is also available in Starry Night and Silky White Color.

