Honda’s best selling car in the compact sedan segment Amaze has now launched in a more stylish and powerful avatar. To attract customers in the festival season, Honda has launched the Amaze Special Edition 2020, which starts at Rs 7 lakh. The new Honda Amaze based on S grade has been launched in both petrol and diesel engines with manual and CVT gearbox options. While the manual variant of the petrol engine Honda Amaze Special Edition has been launched for Rs 7 lakh, the petrol CVT variant has been launched for Rs 7.9 lakh.

The diesel engine manual variant of Honda Amaze Special Edition has been launched for Rs 8.3 lakh and the CVT automatic variant for Rs 9.10 lakh. All these prices of the new Honda Amaze Special Edition are from X Show Room Delhi.

Banking of Honda Amaze Special Edition

Better look and updated touchscreen

The 2020 Honda Amaze Special Edition has a very stylish look and uses new graphics. Along with this, there is also a special edition badge in its rear. The seat cover of the Honda Amaze Special Edition sedan car is also getting a lot of changes and it also has a sliding armrest. The car also has an updated Digipad 2.0, 17.7cm touchscreen, which is equipped with an advanced display audio system. The interior looks better because of these features.

Highlights of Honda Amazon Special Edition

Speaking of Honda Amaze Special Edition engine, its 1,199cc, 4 cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine generates 90bhp power and 110Nm torque. At the same time, its diesel model BS6 compliant 1.5 liter 4 cylinder turbo engine generates 99 hp power and 200 Nm torque. Honda claims that the Amaze Special Edition will give a mileage of 18.6 kilometer per liter.

Better and comfortable seat than before

Up to 2.50 Lakh Discount on Honda Cars

Honda is offering tremendous offers on its cars during the festival season. The Great Honda Fest scheme offers discounts ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh on different cars of the company. Although there is no offer on the new Honda Amaze Special Edition, the regular Honda Amaze is getting an extended warranty of Rs 12,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000.