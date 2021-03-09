“ EThey have paled, marvelous, in the great sun of love charged, on the bronze of the machine guns, across insurgent Paris. “ We know these sublime lines of Rimbaud in his poem the Hands of Jeanne-Marie, which will inspire the great Italian composer Luigi Nono a cantata, Al gran sole carico d’amore, performed for the hundred years of the Commune on the Main Stage of the Fête de l’Humanité. The young man is 17 years old, he returns to Paris just after the “bloody week” and sees the women of the Commune in chains, leaving for the prisons and the penal colony.

Élisabeth Dmitrieff escaped after having fought until the last hours. A fighter too and later a historian of those hours, Prosper-Olivier Lissagaray describes it: “Around three in the afternoon, the member of the Commune Frankel arrived at the town hall on 11e , his arm in a sling and bloody. This young man, one of the most intelligent members of the Commune, had been wounded at the barricades of the Bastille. M me Dmitrieff accompanied him. Tall, golden hair, admirably beautiful, she supported the wounded man whose blood flowed on his elegant dress. For several days she worked at the barricades. “ The young woman is 20 years old. Born in Russia, very cultivated, engaged very early in revolutionary circles, having already known prison, she was Karl Marx’s envoy to Paris …

Men and women fight head to foot, hand-to-hand

One has to imagine, behind the obvious fascination of Lissagaray imbued with this tragic beauty, how to blame him, those terrible hours when, facing the Versailles troops, this unique adventure in the history of the seventy-two days of the Paris Commune ended. , alley “Storming the sky”. Men and women fight hand-to-hand, hand-to-hand. The repression is incredibly violent, bestial. The men are glued to the wall and immediately shot. Women are dragged into jails, sometimes raped, children are killed. The number of deaths this week is 20,000, maybe 30,000. The survivors will take the path of exile for the lucky ones, the others that of the penal colony, in Cayenne.

The special issue of Humanity, which appears today, beautifully illustrated by documents, photographs, a comic strip fully reconstructing the time, the silhouettes of the designer Dugudus which will also be stuck in the coming days in Paris, wants to be more than a number celebrating a story dead. He intends to bear witness, but also to prolong the echoes, as his title of “A hope set in motion”. With the Municipality, writes historian Roger Martelli, in a very comprehensive account of what he describes as a political and social shock wave that runs through history, “The dream draws the outlines of a possible concrete, the first materialization of a popular government, even if it is more of a sketch than a completed project (…). The Municipality was fascinated by what it dared and by what it achieved, but it also made people think because it ended up failing ”. Marx and Jaurès, from this point of view, will draw lessons also mentioned in this exceptional number.

An event which remains “a beacon of the class struggle”

What she dared and achieved, Patrick Le Hyaric in his editorial and the writer Laurent Binet remind us. Universal suffrage, free elections, separation of Church and State, free public school, cancellation of unpaid rents, development of associations and trade unions, prohibition of prostitution, etc. Remains, first and foremost, writes Patrick Le Hyaric, “The multiple legacies it leaves us, the strength of popular initiative, the capacity for imagination and truly revolutionary invention of the workers when they set themselves up as an autonomous power”. The Municipality remains in this “A beacon of the class struggle”. A class struggle that has nothing to do with a narrow vision. Thus, beyond the great figures like Gustave Courbet, who will pay dearly for his commitment, thousands of artists will participate in the insurrection and its institutions. One in ten artists is counted in its elected assemblies.

But what this special edition highlights, in an undoubtedly unprecedented way, is the role of women in the unfolding of events. We quoted Élisabeth Dmitrieff. Portrait pages are devoted to Louise Michel, of course, but also to Nathalie Le Mel who lived by her side their years in prison, who was at the head of the Union of Women for the Defense of Paris and the Care of the Wounded, trade unionist and close to Eugène Varlin, whom a police report had previously described as follows: “She gets into politics and reads bad newspapers. “ Portraits also of Anna Jaclard, Russian aristocrat, writer, close to both Dostoyevsky who wanted to marry her and to Marx, Paule Mink who founded the Fraternal Society of Working Women of Paris… Mathilde Larrère, historian, also quotes the words of one of them, André Léo: “We should reason a little: do we believe we can make a revolution without women? We have been trying and not coming to the end of it for eighty years. Why that ? It is because many republicans have dethroned the emperor and the good Lord only to put themselves in their place; they need subjects. “

But the women of the Commune, those whom the reaction and even writers, for their indignity, will describe as bitches, oil women, are in the thousands. In her article called “They, women in the vanguard”, Claudine Rey, honorary president of Amies et Amis de la Commune writes: “Many of these Parisiennes are workers (out of 114,000 workers, there are 62,000 women). For more than thirteen hours a day, they receive half of a man’s salary. The workshops are airless and lightless. They are exploited and because they are workers, they are considered less than nothing … “ They are often subject to the droit de cuissage and many of them have to do what is called the fifth shift of their day with prostitution. “From the first day of the Commune, she writes again, women protect her. They put all their hopes in her. “

On March 17, it was first of all women who opposed the troops who had come to deprive Paris of its guns. This is when the Commune begins.