The outflow of the population from the Far East indicates that so far there are not enough support measures for this territory. Vladimir Putin said this at a meeting on the socio-economic development of the Far Eastern Federal District , which he spent on September 2 in Vladivostok on the fields of the VEF. At the same time, the president called the growth of the population in the region a historical task. The head of state drew attention to the shortage of doctors in the Far East, and also demanded not to overcharge air tickets and ensure the mobility of citizens throughout the country. … According to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, the authorities will expand the program of subsidizing air tickets for all categories of residents of the Far East from 11 routes to 21.

Country stitching

Despite the fact that the national program for the development of the Far East until 2035 was launched in Russia, many issues still require special attention from the authorities.

In particular, this applies to air traffic. Now there is a ticket subsidy program for flights from the Far East to the European part of the country … It covers not only the privileged categories of the population, but all residents of the Far Eastern Federal District.

– However, in some regions, citizens this year were not able to buy preferential tickets: either the ticket limit has been exhausted, although there is still a lot of time until the end of the year, or the region has not received subsidies at all, ” Vladimir Putin stressed. …

This situation is unacceptable, since it is important to ensure the free movement of citizens throughout the country. , he thinks. In this regard, the president called for the creation of a system that would allow each year to automatically allocate subsidies for transportation from the Far East.

Moreover, he declared the need to increase transport connectivity between the subjects of the federal district. According to the president, it is necessary to expand the network of intraregional routes and renew the aircraft fleet on these flights. … Now, on the basis of the Aurora carrier, the United Far Eastern Airline has already been created, which carried the first passengers in July.

– Paying attention: planes should fly in the directions that citizens need … At the same time, it is important that the price of air tickets be, as they say, “lifting” for people, only in this case the passenger traffic of the airline will grow. The purchasing power of those who receive this service must match the cost of the ticket , – noted the head of the Russian Federation.

The President also proposed to relieve small airports from excessive requirements for their operation. … According to him, many settlements in the Far Eastern Federal District are located in remote places, as a result of which air travel is the only way to communicate with other cities. At the same time, small airports, even if only a few flights a week arrive here, are obliged to fulfill almost the same requirements as large hubs. This concerns, for example, the security of infrastructure, the presence of special rapid response teams, the president explained.

In general, the transport situation in the Far East is becoming a constraining factor for the socio-economic development of this territory. , and, if we take into account its potential, then the whole country, says the rector of RTU MIREA Stanislav Kuj.

– This issue needs an accelerated solution, primarily from the point of view of passenger traffic. The issue of mobility of students and students remains important: they should be able to come to study in other regions. And besides studying, the issues of student ecological tourism and volunteer projects are also important – and this also largely depends on the transport infrastructure, ”the expert told Izvestia.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said during the meeting that the authorities plan to expand the program of subsidizing air tickets for all categories of residents of the Far East from 11 routes to 21 in 2022 … In addition, he proposed to limit the number of reduced air travel per person, since tickets are often purchased for business travel.

Looking for doctors

The meeting also touched upon problems in medicine. Vladimir Putin drew attention to the shortage of doctors and the need to renew primary health care. In addition, the subjects of the Far Eastern Federal District often lack infrastructure for the rehabilitation of citizens, including those who have had coronavirus. he added.

– There are many small settlements in the Far East, the distance between which can reach hundreds of kilometers, and the current model of health care financing is often “lame” here … People do not always have access to high-quality medical care, the equipment of polyclinics, FAPs sometimes leaves much to be desired, – said Vladimir Putin.

According to the Governor of the Magadan Region Sergei Nosov, financing under the compulsory medical insurance system for the performed volumes of medical care does not work in settlements with a population of less than 10 thousand people …

– Such in the Far East – 94% , they are home to 20% of the total population, – he said.

Due to this leaders of the Far Eastern regions propose to change the financing system health care. Vladimir Putin instructed the State Council to deal with this issue separately …

Stop outflow

The districts of the district also face the problem of the outflow of the local population. Against this background, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev proposed to extend payments for the third child in the amount of 1 million rubles to all subjects of the Far East … Now such a program is operating in the Sakhalin region.

Moreover, he considers it necessary to start a large-scale renovation of the Far Eastern cities … Even before the start of the meeting (while examining the interactive presentation of the results of the development of the Far East), Yuri Trutnev also suggested that the president extend the “Far Eastern mortgage” to doctors and teachers, regardless of their age.

The head of state noted that the country as a whole still lacks support measures for families with children. In the Far East, according to him, additional steps are needed to make it “attractive to have children here.”

– A lot is being done, I completely agree, but so far it is not enough if we observe an outflow, ” said Vladimir Putin, calling it a historical task to increase the population in the Far East. …

The outflow is primarily due to the lack of modern housing and the lack of well-paid jobs, said Konstantin Dolgov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy.

– Young people leave because they are not sure that after receiving a diploma at a local university they will be able to find a good job in their specialty – he told Izvestia. – We need the people of the Far East not to feel disconnected. We need to move away from a situation where the dominant part of the country’s economic potential is concentrated in the capital.

Besides, it is necessary to provide special preferences for business, as an increase in business activity will make the Far Eastern Federal District more attractive …

At the same time, Konstantin Dolgov recalled that the free port of Vladivostok (a free customs zone in the key port territories of the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk) is already operating. In addition, 22 priority development territories were created in the Far East. TOP residents for the first five years do not pay taxes on profits, property and land, and also enjoy other preferences.

However, the Ministry of Finance believes that the Far East needs, first of all, conditions for development, and not subsidies …

– When we talk about giving more money to support the regions, it seems to me that here we still need to talk about a fishing rod, give money to an investment plan, develop the economy, ” the head of the department, Anton Siluanov, is sure. …

According to him, the budgetary provision of most regions of the Far East exceeds the average statistical indicators.

Vladimir At the meeting, Putin also supported the idea of ​​modernizing the Korsakov port on Sakhalin. Besides, the issue of building a bridge from the mainland to Sakhalin was discussed … According to Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, this is a “capital-intensive” project that needs to be carefully calculated. Serious investments will be required for the approaches to the bridge, he said.

– There are not even approaches to the bridge, there, in fact, you need to develop the entire adjacent territory. We need to build roads there properly, ”the president reacted.

Center of gravity

On the same day Vladimir Putin visited the Far Eastern Maritime Training Center of the Admiral G.I. Nevelskoy which was commissioned in 2021. We are talking about a unique complex for training crew members of multifunctional ships and advanced training of maritime specialists not only from Russia, but also from other countries … There is already an interest in educational programs in the field of polar navigation and operation of ice-class ships, for example, from the Philippines, Vietnam, India, South Africa and Nigeria.