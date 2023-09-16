They see seals every day, but dolphins? And then also a school of at least fifty animals. This is a rarity for the crew of the Hurricane rescue boat from the Noordgat shipping company from Terschelling. This morning the bottlenose dolphins swam with the ship about 25 kilometers north of the Wadden Island. “They had so much fun!”

A special moment for skipper Arjen de Boer and his crew this morning on the North Sea. On the way from Terschelling to a northern gas platform, at least fifty dolphins swam with the ship for several minutes. "We have been sailing in this area for 23 years, but I have never seen this. On the way to the gas platform I noticed unusual waves around 9:30 am. There is hardly any wind, so I wondered what it was. Then I saw dolphins jumping out of the water, a mighty sight. Normally you have to go on holiday for this, because you almost never see this on the North Sea."

At least fifty bottlenose dolphins

Skipper De Boer slowed down to film the animals and saw that they were having a good time. Unfortunately he was unable to take sharp photos. “There were dozens, at least fifty. They loved swimming and jumping in the stern waves of the ship. The bottlenose dolphins swam along for about ten minutes, then the group headed east while we continued north. No idea where they are now, but it was nice to experience. We are used to seals here, as are porpoises. But we don’t see bottlenose dolphins often and certainly not so many at the same time,” says De Boer.



At the SOS Dolfijn Foundation, the knowledge and rescue center for cetaceans, they are even more enthusiastic about the sighting than skipper Arjen. ,,This is real mind-blowingWe were crazy when we saw the video from the people of the Noordgat shipping company. Indeed, we almost never see such a large group together in our North Sea. This concerns the bottlenose dolphin, the most famous dolphin species. You can also see bottlenose dolphins in the Harderwijk dolphinarium. They are robust, social animals that enjoy swimming with a ship," explains Annemarie van den Berg, director of SOS Dolfijn.

Nice swimming water

According to Van den Berg, it cannot be said whether an increase in the water temperature is the reason why the school swam above Terschelling at this location. "It's summer and the weather is nice, so the water temperature, with an average of 20 degrees, is certainly not bad for a bottlenose dolphin. This dolphin species is not known for only swimming in warmer water, for example, a group was also observed off Texel in 2019. Those bottlenose dolphins came from the waters near Scotland and swam towards Denmark, where the water temperatures are not tropical either. We will notice in the coming years whether they are spotted more often. And again, such a large group together is special for this location. In the video I see animals of all ages, a whole family on the road."

Bottlenose dolphins are playful animals that can be recognized by their gray color. © ADN Image Editors



