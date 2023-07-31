Many people find one rainbow beautiful to see, but two at the same time is a feast for the eyes. This special phenomenon is of course more common, but weatherman Wouter van Bernebeek caught the duo on Saturday evening in a very beautiful composition.

The double rainbow was completed by a third arch, that of the Waal bridge in Nijmegen. According to Van Bernebeek, you can only take this photo in the summer months of June and July. “Then the sun is in the northwest in the evening.”

Van Bernebeek had known for a few years that he wanted to take this photo. But that requires exactly the right conditions. Except for the time of year, these are a bright sun and a heavy shower. ,,I saw a shower coming and then I quickly drove from Molenhoek to Nijmegen. I was like, 'this is going to be me'. I stood there in the pouring rain and I was soaking wet, so I had to do something for it."

The photo is made up of fourteen different photos. Together, these provide the panorama effect, so that you see almost 180 degrees of width in the photo. “And because of the high position because I was standing on the bicycle bridge, the rainbows also extend beyond the horizon. If you’re level with the horizon, that’s not the case.”

No post-processing, but a special filter

It seems as if Van Bernebeek has processed the photo quite a bit with software, but that is not the case, he says. “I used a so-called polarization filter on the lens of my camera. This filters bright shades. That is necessary in these circumstances where the contrasts are so hard.”.

Also nice: the skipper of the ship Jura, which sailed on the Waal in Van Bernebeek's photo, took almost the same photo. He did this from his wheelhouse. He recognized his ship in the photo and therefore sent his version to Van Bernebeek via Twitter.



