This year only one game has taken the world by surprise, that is Baldur’s Gate 3, from which not much was expected but with word of mouth among fans it rose in popularity, to such a point that there were people who played it despite not even knowing the name of the franchise. Add to that the fact that the console versions have become the most popular, and with each great product, it was logical that the merchandise was not going to be lacking, and today they announced something very special for fans.

Through your official account Twitter, Larian Studios, He confirmed that there will be a physical edition of the video game and the best thing is that it will be for collectors. This includes 32 stickers, a poster, soundtrack, special edition box, world map and two patches with game logos. As for the albums, to the surprise of many, you will find that the version of PS5 It has two Blu Rays and in the case of Xbox with three; in PC There is an installation disk.

Here you can take a look:

Playable-on-disc? Must be the Baldur’s Gate 3 – Deluxe Edition. Preorder: https://t.co/LJJG5IGOG8 The Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox, and PC includes the Digital Deluxe edition, as well as exclusive physical feels, including a 3-disc OST, map, and more – all for $79.99. pic.twitter.com/QjXDIIgU2A — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 16, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this edition is currently in pre-order, meaning that the user will not receive it a few days after purchasing it, but must wait until the official launch day of the same edition. As mentioned on the official website, the price is about $80 USD, it already includes what was mentioned and it will begin to be distributed to those who order it from the first quarter of 2024, that is, between January and March of the same year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 It has become so popular, to the point that it has been nominated for game of the year, this is due to its level of entertainment in terms of RPG experience and to this is added that it is quite reminiscent of the classic style of dungeons and dragons. So it really wouldn’t be surprising if it ends up winning the award over other great productions like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Remember that this game is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Larian

Editor’s note: Collectors of medieval style and the world of magic will not want to miss this edition. Furthermore, it is not a highly exaggerated price, so it will surely be worth it for many to get these interesting objects.