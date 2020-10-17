Jammu: This year, the procession of devotees from the state and other states of the country to visit Katra has begun for the Darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi in ​​the Navratras. People from all over the country, forgetting the Corona infection, are reaching Katra for darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi in ​​these Navratras, although some changes have been made in the journey for these people reaching Katra. In the Navratras, the Karona Negative Test has been made compulsory for the devotees reaching from other states to visit the mother.

Those people of Jammu and Kashmir who are reaching for the darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi will be tested in Katra only. Along with this, it has been made mandatory for passengers to wear masks and apply sanitizers during the journey.

Corona test mandatory

Darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi during Navratri has its own significance. In such a situation, thousands of devotees from the country and abroad reach Katra in these Navratras for the darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi. But, this time, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sign Board has made some special arrangements to prevent cases of spread of karona and its infection in the state. The place where the journey begins in Katra is a corona check of every devotee who has not done his Karona test. Only after receiving the report of this inquiry, devotees are allowed to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

Along with this, medical teams, sanitation points and thermal imager have been placed on the 14 km track from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra to Bhavan to keep the corona away from the passengers.

Very happy with the arrangements of the faithful Shrine Board

Whatever devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and outlying states are reaching Katra to visit Mata Vaishno Devi, they are very happy with the arrangements made by Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The travelers claim that the mother’s visions in Navratri have their own glory and in such a situation, they will follow whatever protocols are suggested to avoid them.

Passengers say that they are constantly being instructed to wear masks during the journey. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sign Board has also taken extensive steps to keep the passengers away. The board claims that from Katra to the building, the employees of the board are engaged in sanitization work and 24 hours sanitization process is being carried out at any place where the passengers have to stay or stay.

Ban on horse and puppy lifted

In view of the convenience of the passengers, the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has also removed the ban on horse and puppet walking. Whatever horse or puppet is leaving for the building with the passengers, their compassion testing is also being done in Katra itself. Along with this, all the places where travelers stay from Katra to the building, sanitation is being taken care of in those rooms.

During the Navratras at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the decoration work from Katra to Bhavan has also been almost completed. To give a different experience to the passengers from Katra to the building, the whole way and the building is being decorated with flowers. These flowers have been brought here not only from India but also from Canada and America so that during the Navratras, every traveler who comes to visit the mother, she has a different experience with traveling. At the same time, in Navratri, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sign Board has also started a mobile app for travelers, in which travelers can see their journey related information as well as Mata ki Aarti live.

read this also-

Intelligence alert of terrorist attack on religious places on Navratri, security chalk in Vaishno Devi temple

Jammu: Extensive security arrangements in Katra, drone sight on Vaishno Devi Yatra route, threat of terrorist attack