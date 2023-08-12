US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special prosecutor to continue the investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. The unexpectedly heavy move means the legal troubles of the president’s son, who saw a settlement with prosecutors on tax evasion charges fail in late July, are likely to intensify ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Garland announced the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel Friday in Washington. As the chief prosecutor of the state of Delaware, Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019. After years of investigation, he has accused the president’s son of tax evasion and illegal purchase of a firearm – and reached an agreement with him in June. However, that unexpectedly fell apart in a Delaware court late last month, following objections from a judge who ruled against it please deal had to confirm.

According to the settlement, the president’s son intended to plead guilty to some charges of tax evasion in exchange for a reduced sentence. Under the agreement, he would not be charged with possessing a firearm as a drug user, a federal felony. He would escape jail time. According to Weiss, talks to resuscitate the agreement were at an “impasse”, he said on Friday – an indication that Hunter Biden may still be facing trial.

Preferential treatment

The 53-year-old president’s son is suspected by political opponents of the president of corruption in business activities in China and Ukraine, among others, when his father was vice president under Barack Obama. There is no direct evidence for this, but according to the Republicans Hunter Biden came with the charges on a personal level and the controversial please deal too light off.

Read also: Will the investigation against problem child Hunter Biden end?



In his new role, Weiss, who was appointed to Delaware by then-President Donald Trump, now gains greater powers and independence. That move appears to be intended to ward off Republican criticism that Weiss did not have complete freedom to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation. Justice has denied that, pointing out that President Biden did not replace Weiss after he was sworn in, as he did with chief prosecutors in virtually all other states, so that Weiss could continue his investigation.

According to the Republicans, Hunter Biden came off lightly with the controversial settlement

According to Garland, Weiss asked him earlier this week to appoint him as special counsel. Given the “extraordinary circumstances” of the case, Garland said it was “in the public interest” to grant that request, the minister said.

Re-election

The move is a major setback for the White House, which says it was not notified in advance by Garland. President Biden hoped that the ongoing turmoil surrounding his scandal-ridden son could be quieted, at least legally, well before his re-election campaign. The White House, as usual, did not comment on the matter Friday, but referred to the Justice Department and Hunter Biden’s team. His lawyer said he hopes to reach a settlement.

Since winning the majority in the House of Representatives in last November’s congressional elections, Republicans have launched their own investigation into Hunter Biden. They threaten to start impeachment proceedings against the president, on suspicion that he would have profited from his son’s business activities. According to them, the appointment of Weiss comes too late. In addition, they have no confidence in the prosecutor, because he “just tried Hunter a sweet heart deal to give,” said Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Allies of the president wonder what other charges Weiss can come up with after five years of investigation. They think that if there was evidence of more serious crimes, it would have been brought to the surface already.