Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Split

Ex-President Donald Trump reacted to the publication of the sensitive audio recording and attacked prosecutor Jack Smith.

Miami – For donald trump the air is getting thinner. The former US President continues to claim that he was unaware that he was embezzling classified government documents. One from the American news channel CNN Publicized audio recording from 2021 undermines Trump’s previous defense and revealed that the ex-president was well aware of the classification of government documents. On his social media platform Truth Social Trump defended himself against the allegations made and took prosecutor Jack Smith in the crosshairs of his insults.

President calls prosecutor ‘insane Trump hater’

The fact that Trump vents his anger in the form of verbal outbursts and denies any allegations is part of the ex-president’s usual procedure. In his recent outbursts of anger Truth Social Trump railed against the entire justice system, especially against special prosecutor Smith, who – according to Trump – illegal audio recordings CNN should have passed. In a post, he described the legal counsel as “mentally ill” and claimed that the recordings are actually intended to exonerate the ex-president.

Donald Trump, former President of the USA, is now publicly heavily incriminated by leaked audio recordings. (Archive photo) © Steven Senne/dpa

The audio recordings from 2021 show Trump in a candid discussion about the secret Pentagon document on an attack on the Iran. Trump said the attack plan was apparently not commissioned by him. Instead, the military itself worked out the plan. “This is classified information, you see,” Trump said in the recording. “As president, I could have released it. I can’t do it now, it’s all still secret,” he then explained to his audience.

“The deranged Special Attorney Jack Smith, working with the Justice Department and the FBI, illegally leaked a tape and transcript of me, […] which is actually a relief and not what they want you to believe,” defended Trump himself now on the Internet. in one further post on Truth Social the ex-president once again called the prosecutor “mentally ill” as well as a “Trump hater” and “psycho”. Smith should rather deal with the crimes of the current US President Joe Biden deal, it said there.

Audio recording contradicts Trump’s defense

The Republican frontrunner’s allegations against Smith come out of nowhere. So far, there is no evidence that Smith, the Justice Department or the FBI were involved in releasing the audio recording. In a statement to the news magazine Newsweek A spokesman for the Trump campaign stressed that the former president was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

The recording, on the other hand, would prove once again that “President Trump did nothing wrong”. However, experts are certain that the ex-president has incriminated himself heavily in the affair of secret government documents. “It is clear from the footage that Trump was aware that these were classified documents and did not declassify them while it was still within his power,” said Christian Lammert, a professor of political science and an expert on North American politics at Freie University of Berlin, the daily mirror.

The Trump press team, on the other hand, apparently presented the conversation as a joke. “The President speaks rhetorically and also quite humorously. The media and Trump haters have once again taken the bait and fallen for another hoax from Democrats and the Justice Department,” a Trump spokesman said.

Trump audio recordings are a key part of the indictment

It was known for a long time that the recording existed. Your copy is a central part of the indictment. Trump has repeatedly claimed that classified information was no longer classified after it was taken to his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The recording of the conversation could now overturn this argument. In the worst case, the former US President is now threatened more than 100 years in prison. (aa)