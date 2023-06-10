the special prosecutor jack smith He said this Friday that the law applies to everyone and that he will seek a speedy trial, after learning of the indictment against the former president donald trump (2017-2021) for taking classified documents leaving the White House.

“My team will seek a speedy trial on this announcement, in accordance with the public interest and the rights of the defendants,” Smith said in a message to the press.

Trump must appear next Tuesday before a Miami court after being accused of 37 federal crimes, including illegal withholding of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.



According to the indictment, the former Republican president illegally took hundreds of classified documents, including nuclear secrets, which he stored at various points in his Mar-a-Lago (Florida) mansion when he left the Presidency in 2021. such as a bedroom, a ballroom, a bathroom and a shower.

Smith, appointed last November by the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, claimed the importance of complying with laws related to national security and warned that violating them puts the country “at risk.”

“We have a set of laws in USA that apply to everyone. Enforcing these laws and collecting evidence is what determines the outcome of an investigation. Neither more nor less,” stressed the special prosecutor.

There is much criticism that the Trump government received for its controversial decisions. Photo: AFP / Archive El Tiempo

Smith appealed to the population to read the indictment to “understand the seriousness of the crimes” that the former president is accused of.

Faced with criticism from Trump, who has denounced a “witch hunt”, the lawyer claimed that the investigation has been carried out with “the highest ethical standards” and that his team is made up of the “most talented and experienced” prosecutors in the Justice Department.

Smith is conducting inquiries into the former president’s handling of classified documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago last August and into Trump’s role in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol. 2021.

This is the second indictment against Trump, a candidate for the 2024 presidential election: in March he was charged in a court in Manhattan (New York) for irregular payments to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels during her 2016 campaign.

That was the first criminal offense charge brought against a former US president.

The White House explained this Friday that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election next year, learned of Trump’s imputation through the press and affirmed that the Department of Justice is conducting the investigation independently.

EFE