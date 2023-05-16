Home page politics

Donald Trump, pictured here playing golf, is the first US President to be convicted of sexual abuse. © ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Was the FBI sloppy? That’s what a US special investigator claims. It’s about contacts between Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russia in 2016.

Washington DC – A US special counsel has sharply criticized the FBI’s investigation into possible contacts between the campaign team of donald trump and Russia practiced in 2016. Independent US Attorney John Durham said in his report released Monday (May 15) that the investigation was based on thin evidence and flawed.

“Neither US law enforcement nor the intelligence community appears to have had any concrete evidence of collusion at the outset of the investigation,” the 300-page report said. In addition, the authority had acted with double standards, criticized the special investigator.

Special Counsel faces Trump and criticizes FBI

“The speed and manner” with which the FBI initiated and conducted the investigation during the campaign, “based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence information,” shows a “notable departure” from its approach in previous cases in which It was about possible election interference from abroad, it said, with reference to Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Senior FBI officials have demonstrated a serious lack of analytical rigor, particularly with information obtained from politically associated individuals and agencies. As a result, investigators did not exercise appropriate objectivity or restraint when investigating possible collusion or conspiracy between a US campaign team and a foreign power, the report says.

Trump fired FBI chief in 2017

Before the 2016 presidential election, the FBI was investigating contacts between Trump’s campaign team Russia initiated. After Trump fired FBI chief James Comey in May 2017, the investigation was continued by special counsel Robert Mueller.

In his almost two-year investigation, he found insufficient evidence of illegal collusion between the Trump team and Moscow.

Trump calls FBI investigation ‘witch hunt’

Durham was commissioned by Trump’s then Attorney General Bill Barr in 2019 to investigate the background to the earlier investigation into the Russia affair. Trump has repeatedly described the investigations by the FBI and Mueller as a politically motivated “witch hunt”. (mse with material from the news agencies afp/dpa)