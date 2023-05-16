Special counsel John Durham, pictured in May 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta (AP)

John Durham, the special prosecutor in charge of investigating whether there were irregularities in the opening of an investigation into the Russian plot of Donald Trump’s campaign in the 2016 presidential elections, has made public this Monday the report with the result of four years of work. The Durham report harshly criticizes the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for biased action and “lack of analytical rigor.” It ensures that the existing evidence did not justify the opening of the case and that the evidence against the premises established in the investigation was discarded.

Although the Durham report does not provide great news or reveal any conspiracy like the one that the former president claimed he would bring to light (“the crime of the century”, he has come to say), it serves to feed the former president’s narrative that he is the subject of a unfair persecution for the political use of the FBI and the Department of Justice, at a time when he is charged in a case in New York and investigated in several more. The report also gives tricks to the Republicans, who accuse the Joe Biden government of political use of the institutions to investigate Trump

The ex-president He has reacted immediately on his network, Truth Social: “OH!!! After Extensive Investigation, Special Counsel John Durham Concludes The FBI Should Never Have Launched The Trump-Russia Investigation! In other words, the American public was ripped off, just as it is being ripped off right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!”, he has written.

The Department of Justice and the FBI “failed in their important mission of strict adherence to the law,” Durham concludes in his 306-page report plus cover and indexes. Durham, a former federal prosecutor in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, shortly after special counsel Robert Mueller had completed his investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to move the outcome. of the elections in his favour.

Durham criticizes the FBI for opening a full investigation based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence,” and argues that the speed at which it did so was a departure from the norm.

“It seems highly likely that, at the very least, confirmation bias played a significant role in the FBI’s acceptance of extraordinarily serious allegations stemming from uncorroborated information that had not been subjected to the demanding analysis typical of the FBI and other members of the FBI. the Intelligence community”, the report states in its conclusions.

“In summary, the Bureau assesses that the FBI willfully dismissed or ignored relevant information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia. Similarly, the FBI Inspection Division report says that investigators ‘repeatedly ignored or dismissed evidence contrary to the theory that the Trump campaign (…) had conspired with Russia (…) It appeared that (…) there was a pattern of assuming a nefarious intention’. An objective and honest assessment of these strands of information should have caused the FBI to question not only the Crossfire Hurricane prediction [el nombre de la investigación de la trama rusa], but also to reflect on whether the FBI was being manipulated for political or other purposes. Unfortunately, that was not the case,” Durham continues.

The report comes after the special prosecutor’s investigation has yielded little in reality. Prosecutors only obtained a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee, who confessed to doctoring an email to request surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide. Instead, Durham and his prosecutors lost the only two criminal cases they went to trial trying to charge irregularities in the Russia investigation: a Clinton campaign attorney and an analyst for a think tank Russian-American were cleared of charges of lying to the FBI.

Some of the deficiencies outlined in the now-released report have already been thoroughly examined by the Justice Department’s inspector general. In addition, the FBI announced dozens of corrective measures to avoid failures like those of then. “Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the errors noted in the report could have been avoided. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism that the American people deserve and rightly expect.” the FBI said in a statement.

The investigation into Russian election interference was opened in July 2016 after the FBI learned from an Australian diplomat that a Trump campaign associate named George Papadopoulos had claimed to know “dirty laundry” the Russians had on the candidate. Democrat Hillary Clinton in the form of hacked emails.

Now, Durham hints that the FBI was carried away by the wishes of the Clinton campaign: “Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor toward the information they reviewed, especially information received from individuals and politically affiliated entities. This information in part triggered and sustained the [caso] Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for special counsel Mueller’s investigation.”

Mueller’s investigation led to some three dozen criminal charges, including convictions of half a dozen Trump associates, and concluded that Russia intervened on Trump’s behalf in the campaign and that the campaign appreciated the help. But Mueller’s team found no indication of a conspiracy to rig the election. That gave rise to complaints that the investigation had been opened without sufficient basis for it.

Durham’s mandate consisted precisely of scrutinizing government decisions and identifying possible misconduct in the early days of the investigation into the Russian plot. Trump and his supporters hoped he would expose a conspiracy against him at the highest levels of the FBI and other government agencies. They also wanted it to be published before the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump was clearly defeated by Joe Biden (306 to 232 electoral votes).

Despite four years of exhaustive work and investigations inside and outside the United States, the result has not been so great. However, the conclusions of his report are enough to feed the victimhood of Trump, who maintained that the investigation of the Russian plot was a “witch hunt” and assures the same of the cases now underway.

