Podcast The Case XMaarten regularly wants new, sexy photos of his cleaning lady, because the old photos are ‘used’. When the judge asks how a photo can be ‘finished’, he responds with irritation: “If you take three times the Playboy read, then you also buy a new one, don’t you?”

When Maarten from The Hague is looking for a new cleaning lady, he has striking conditions: she has to do her job while she is dressed in lingerie with suspenders. In addition, he would like to take exciting pictures of her. According to Maarten an equal working relationship, according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM) sexual exploitation.

There is a tense atmosphere in court between suspect Maarten S. and the judges. In addition to the cleaning lady, the conversation is also about whether S. “had power over his foreign wives,” as the OM puts it. In the eyes of the Public Prosecution Service, S. has a powerful weapon in his hands during his relationships: if the women want to leave him, they must also leave the country. According to Maarten, however, they have a normal relationship and they can go wherever they want. See also One person dies in an accident with a truck in Tatarstan

On behalf of AD Haagsche Courant court reporter Jorina Haspels attended the case. On the podcast The Case X she tells about it. “You have to imagine: in such a very clinical room, with judges, officer and his parents, he told what he wanted from women in the sexual field. And without any genes.” According to Haspels a special afternoon: ,,I don’t often sit in court and think: ‘Can I leave here?”.

This is the first episode of the second season of the podcast series De Zaak X. After the first season, many listeners indicated that they missed the pronunciation in the episodes. In this season you will hear in every episode the punishment that the suspect has received.

