CBS Sports: footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to change coaches at Al Nasr

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo will have special powers in the Saudi Al-Nasr. Conditions are known CBS Sports.

According to the source, the player will be able to change the coach if the current one does not suit him. At the moment, Al-Nasr is headed by Rudy Garcia, who previously coached Lyon and Marseille.

Garcia joked about Ronaldo’s move to the club. He said that before signing Ronaldo, he tried to persuade PSG striker Lionel Messi to go to the club.

On December 30, 2022, Ronaldo signed a contract with Al-Nasr until the summer of 2025. Ronaldo’s salary, including commercial payments, will be $ 200 million a year, which will make him the highest paid athlete in the world. He will remove the Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez from the first line of the rating.