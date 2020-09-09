On 14 June, the dead body of Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood actor, was found at his house. Now the investigation of this case is going on fast. At the same time, the main accused in this case, Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shovik Chakraborty (Shovik Chakraborty) have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In the FIR lodged by his father in Sushant’s case, Riya was charged with several charges after which three central agencies investigated him one after the other.

Riya Chakraborty left Sushant’s house on 8 June before Sushant’s death. In Mumbai Police’s inquiry, Riya said that her relationship with Sushant’s family is not good and that is why she was kept away from Sushant’s funeral. When Patna police reached Mumbai to investigate this case, it was found that Riya and her family were not at home. Then came the news that Riya has applied to the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai Police. However, on 30 July, the Supreme Court dismissed Riya’s petition.

Then on 31 July, ED filed a case of money laundering against Riya Chakraborty and her family as well as Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda. On August 5, the Central Government approved the recommendation of CBI inquiry in this case. On 7 August, Riya was questioned for 8 hours in which she said that she did not tamper with Sushant’s money.

On 18 August, Riya, through her lawyer, denied all the allegations against him and accused Sushant’s sister Priyanka of molesting him. On 20 August, CBI’s SIT reached Mumbai for investigation. On 26 August, the NCB filed a criminal case against Riya and the rest of the convictions.

On September 4, the NCB raided Riya’s house and detained Shovik Chakraborty for questioning. Shovik and Samuel also confessed to buying drugs for Sushant, after which he was arrested. September 6, NCB team summoned Riya’s house. The next day, in the interrogation, Riya confessed that she used to buy drugs for Sushant. Then today i.e. on September 8, in the interrogation of NCB, Riya told that she was taking drugs. Riya Chakraborty was also arrested after his statement.