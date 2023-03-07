The Emirates Foundation for School Education stressed the formation of special committees and the need to open the camera, for a number of students, during the exams at the end of the second semester of the current academic year.

This comes within the procedures set by the Foundation to deal with special cases during exams, as the Emirates Foundation for School Education approved the timetable for the end-of-semester exams for grades three through twelve, and for all academic tracks in public schools and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum.

In the guide for “Students’ Performance Evaluation Policy and Examination Examination Controls for the Academic Year 2022/23”, the Foundation stated that with regard to students of “people of determination”, the case of each student will be studied, and it will determine whether it allows the student to attend the exam realistically, and if his condition does not allow. In attendance, a special committee will be allocated to test it remotely, with the need to open the camera and set a specific time for the test.

In the event that the student is outside the country or in the treatment phase, his health condition is studied, and in the event that the student is able to perform the test, this is applied remotely, and a special committee is formed for him with the need to open the camera, but in the event that his health condition does not allow him to perform the test, a compensatory test copy will be prepared according to a schedule set by the institution.

In the event that students are unable to sit for the test in accordance with the specified time, they are given the option of a compensatory test after examining their eligibility to do so, and determining the type of challenge that each student faced.

The guide indicated that if the student encounters a weakness in the Internet or the unavailability of a computer, a computer is provided for him or an appropriate schedule is set to activate the computer laboratories in the school with an option (offline) to solve the test. Paper copies of the test, with the need to wear gloves while handling paper exams and applying precautionary measures.

According to the schedule, students will take the Arabic and English exams in writing on the seventh and eighth of March, and the exam time will be from eight thirty until ten o’clock, and students will complete their exams in Islamic Education on March 13, social studies on March 14, health sciences on March 17, mathematics on March 20, and language English March 21, Physics March 22, Arabic March 23, and Chemistry March 24.

As for the 12 students in the applied track, they will sit until March 14 exams for the same academic subjects, so that they will test applied mathematics on March 20, English language on March 21, applied sciences on March 22, and Arabic language on March 23, while the test period will be on Friday from nine to 11 before noon.