08/16/2024 – 21:36

The special committee to discuss the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) that criminalizes the possession or carrying of drugs in any quantity has reached the number of deputies necessary to be installed. The latest nominations were from the Liberal Party (PL). PT, PDT, PSB and PSOL have not yet nominated any parliamentarians.

The PEC was approved by the Senate in April and forwarded to the Chamber of Deputies. In June, the text received a favorable opinion from the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), and then the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), requested the creation of a special committee to analyze the proposal.

The committee would only be installed when it reached the majority of the necessary members. With the nomination of the PL, the number was reached. There are 17 full members and 16 substitutes so far. In addition to the Liberal Party, PP, Republicanos, PSD, Podemos and PRB have already nominated their members. There are 17 vacancies left for the parties that did not make the nominations.

The text of the PEC is a way for the Legislature to try to block the decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) that decriminalized the possession of marijuana up to 40 grams or six plants. Up to these quantities, the offender would be considered a user and would not be punished.

The remaining nominations were made amid pressure from the Legislature against the STF due to the injunction issued by Minister Flávio Dino, unanimously ratified by the Court’s plenary, which prohibited the payment of parliamentary amendments until new transparency rules were created.