Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Special children’s news broadcast Schoolchildren get to ask questions to the Minister of Education – watch the live broadcast on Wednesday

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
Children’s news|Special children’s news broadcast

The children’s news will be broadcast live on the Minister of Education’s listening hour on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) tour around May in five cities discussing the future with children and young people.

The events are intended to give children and young people the opportunity to share their thoughts and future ideas directly with the Minister.

HS Children’s News will show one of the listening hours live when the minister visits Helsinki’s Kannelmäki Primary School on Wednesday 11 May. The event will be hosted by a journalist Flower Andersson.

The broadcast will be available for viewing from this article on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The listening lesson can also be viewed as a recording afterwards.

You can tell Children’s News what you would like to ask the Minister:

