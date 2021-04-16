On April 15, the # StayAtHome Bonus in the National Platform. President Nicolás Maduro announced the delivery of the subsidy for private sector workers. Aid that aims to counteract the economic war and the crisis generated from the coronavirus pandemic.

Requirements

The bonus can be received by private sector workers with prior authorization from their respective companies, which will make a list available for the Patria Platform to analyze each situation. Once the study is completed, the institution will begin delivering the money.

The amount of Bonus # QuédateEnCasa will be 4,000,000 bolívares, equivalent to 1.68 dollars. The Platform will send the amount directly and gradually. The message that beneficiaries will receive, “There is increasing awareness in our people about this arduous battle against the Coronavirus. For health and life! #Stay at home“, it will be sent through the short number 3532 or the application veMonedero.

The delivery of the amount will be made during the 72 business hours and it can be withdrawn from the bank or transferred to a family member or third party. The Patria platform also recommends that before sending the resources to the Bank, the different existing options, such as the payment of public services or the recharge of Movistar, Digitel and Movilnet services, be evaluated.