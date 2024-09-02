Noemi Bocchi has now become part of the Totti family: the sweetest letter from little Isabel

Last August 31st Noemi Bocchi celebrated a very special birthday. Keeping her company on her 36th birthday were her current partner Francesco Totti and their respective children. A day kissed by the sun, full of affection on the enchanting island of Ponza.

Isabel Totti’s sweetest letter of congratulations to Noemi Bocchi

The couple, now inseparable for over a year, chose to spend this day with their family, immersed in the crystalline waters of the island, between hugs and summery dives. Together with them, their children: little Isabel, born from Totti’s previous marriage with Ilary Blasi, and Sofia Caucci, Noemi’s daughter. A moment of union and harmony that shows how close the two families are now, united by an ever-deeper bond.

The most tender moment of the day was undoubtedly the one immortalized by Noemi Bocchi on Instagram. In a short black and white video accompanied by the sweet soundtrack of Without words by Vasco Rossi, the birthday girl shared a very sweet moment with her followers. Isabel Totti expressed all the affection he feels for his father’s new partner, with a tender “I love you” and remembering the good times spent together in Los Angeles. The video ends with a loving hug between Noemi and Isabel, a gesture that seals the increasingly close relationship between the two.

Francesco Tottialways attentive and thoughtful, wanted to pay homage to his partner also on social media, sharing some photos of the day spent together. The images, accompanied by notes from A Thousand Days of You and Me by Claudio Baglioni, are a public declaration of love, which testifies to the solidity and complicity that binds the former captain of Roma to his new partner.

While Noemi and Francesco enjoy their love, rumors continue to circulate about a possible pregnancy of Noemi. If confirmed, the couple could soon expand their family, already large and happy. Totti, in fact, is the father of three children born from his marriage with Ilary Blasiwhile Noemi already has two children from her ex-husband Mario Caucci.

Noemi Bocchi’s birthday was a day full of emotions, between sincere hugs, sweet words and the warmth of a family that, day after day, discovers itself more and more united.