There is a general opinion that only those people who depend on vegetarian diet i.e. vegetarian diet, do not get all the nutrients. They are also weaker than non-veg eaters. While this is not the case. Know here about the foods that give you complete satisfaction with nutrients and taste …

These 2 foods give taste and feel of non-veg

Along with the nutrition present in today’s food, the first focus is on the feel. That is, how you feel while eating any food, how you feel.

-If you want to take non-food food experience, then you can fully enjoy this feel through two veg foods. These two foods are named jackfruit, mushroom.

Jackfruit: ‘Wedge meat’ is jackfruit! Its taste and quality are amazing

– Both these vegetables are as delicious in food, they are also full of qualities in terms of nutrition. To know about the properties of these two vegetables, click on the links given here …

Vegetarian people must eat whole grains

This is the main ingredient

Most people who criticize vegetarian diet argue that the body does not get vitamin B12. Due to which diseases related to the nervous system and lack of blood in the body begin to occur.

In addition, vitamin B12 plays an important role in the formation of new cells in your body. If there is a deficiency in the body, the formation of new cells is interrupted, due to which the body starts to become weak.



Let us tell you that dairy products are excellent sources of vitamin-B12 in the vegetarian diet. They provide nutrition by removing all the deficiencies in your body. People who are allergic to milk or dairy products, they can supply it in the body by consuming dry fruits and raw green vegetables.

Vegetarian methods of obtaining vitamin-B12

Zinc, calcium and iron

In the dietary diet, adequate alternatives are also available to overcome deficiencies like zinc, iron, calcium. You can get all the nutrients by consuming almonds, walnuts, whole grains like Kabuli gram, Rajma, whole moong, cowpea, green leafy vegetables and seasonal fruits.

This is also a special benefit

– People who depend only on vegetarian diet, their mind is more calm than those who take meat. This has been said in spiritual science. Along with this, people who consume vegetarianism are more sattvic and gentle than those who do not. Perhaps this is the reason that this saying has been going on for centuries – “Eat as much as you can.”

Vitamins B12 is available from select items, these are needed for these tasks

Urination comes at the wrong time, is it urin infection or a result of old habits?

When these 7 symptoms start appearing, then understand that there is a lack of water in the body!