Barella’s passion for wine is known to all his teammates, professionals and even fans. The account Instagram of the Inter midfielder often portrays them in stories, sometimes to celebrate some team or personal success, other times simply to enjoy a day off. An example? The bottle of red uncorked last Tuesday evening, one day after Italy qualified for Euro 2024, is worth around 600 euros: it is a Barolo Riserva 2017 docg “Falletto vigna le Rocche” by Bruno Giacosa.