Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa: plot, cast and streaming
Tonight, Saturday 26 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 will be broadcast Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa, 2021 film directed by Nicolas Bedos. Film adaptation of Jean Bruce’s OS 117 novels, it is the third film in the series – comedy starring Jean Dujardin. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
In 1981, an now elderly OS 117 is sent on a mission to Kenya together with the young and promising agent OS 1001, where he is grappling with the decolonization of Françafrique.
Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa: the cast
We have seen the plot of Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Jean Dujardin: Hubert Bonisseur de la Bath / ASS117 (OSS 117)
- Pierre Niney: Serge / AS1001 (OSS 1001)
- Fatou N’Diaye as Zephyrine Bamba
- Ivan Franek: Kazimir
- Natacha LindingerMicheline Pierson
- Gilles CohenRoland Lepervier
- Wladimir Yordanoff: Armand Lesignac
- Habib Dembélé as Koudjo Sangawe Bamba
- Pol White: Leon Nkomo
- Emil Abossolo-Mbo: Pamplemousse
- Ibrahim Koma: Promedi
- Christelle Cornil as Josie Ledentu
- Karim BarrasJacky Jacquard
- Bruno PaviotRoger Moulinier
- Jean-Édouard Bodziak: Jean-René Calot
- Martial Courier: Jean-Loup
- Anne-Charlotte PontabryAnnie
- Luc Antoni: Roussel
- Nicolas Bedos: party guest (cameo)
Streaming and TV
Where to see Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 26 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.
