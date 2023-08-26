Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa: plot, cast and streaming

Tonight, Saturday 26 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 will be broadcast Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa, 2021 film directed by Nicolas Bedos. Film adaptation of Jean Bruce’s OS 117 novels, it is the third film in the series – comedy starring Jean Dujardin. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1981, an now elderly OS 117 is sent on a mission to Kenya together with the young and promising agent OS 1001, where he is grappling with the decolonization of Françafrique.

Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa: the cast

We have seen the plot of Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jean Dujardin: Hubert Bonisseur de la Bath / ASS117 (OSS 117)

Pierre Niney: Serge / AS1001 (OSS 1001)

Fatou N’Diaye as Zephyrine Bamba

Ivan Franek: Kazimir

Natacha LindingerMicheline Pierson

Gilles CohenRoland Lepervier

Wladimir Yordanoff: Armand Lesignac

Habib Dembélé as Koudjo Sangawe Bamba

Pol White: Leon Nkomo

Emil Abossolo-Mbo: Pamplemousse

Ibrahim Koma: Promedi

Christelle Cornil as Josie Ledentu

Karim BarrasJacky Jacquard

Bruno PaviotRoger Moulinier

Jean-Édouard Bodziak: Jean-René Calot

Martial Courier: Jean-Loup

Anne-Charlotte PontabryAnnie

Luc Antoni: Roussel

Nicolas Bedos: party guest (cameo)

Streaming and TV

Where to see Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 26 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.