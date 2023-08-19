Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Rio mission: plot and cast of the film broadcast on Rai 3

Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Mission Rio is the film broadcast this evening, 19 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 3. It is a 2009 film directed by Michel Hazanavicius, with Jean Dujardin and Louise Monot. Film adaptation of Jean Bruce’s OS 117 novels, it is the second film in the comedy series starring Jean Dujardin after Special Agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Mission Cairo. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film tells another adventure experienced by the French spy Hubert Bonisseur de la Bath (Jean Dujardin), known as Special Agent 117, defined as the best in his work, but also one of the most self-confident due to his proud and his playful temperament. It is 1967 and Agent 117 is sent to Rio de Janeiro to track down a Nazi war criminal. It seems that the former German hierarch fled into exile in South America after the defeat in the Second World War, losing all traces of himself and thus not paying for the crimes committed during the conflict.

The mission takes the secret spy to cross all of Brazil in an investigation that starts from the coasts of Rio to get to the hinterland of Brasilia up to the splendid Iguazu Falls. In this operation Hubert will be accompanied by a charming Mossad colleague, also in charge of tracking down and capturing the escaped Nazi. While the two will be busy with investigations, stalking and research, an adventurous and passionate love story will be born between them among the verdant and wild nature of Brazil…

Special agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Rio mission: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring well-known actors such as Jean Dujardin, Louise Monot, Rüdiger Vogler, Alex Lutz, Reem Kherici, Pierre Bellemare, Ken Samuels, Serge Hazanavicius, Laurent Capelluto, Moon Dailly, Walter Shnorkell, Philippe Herisson, Christelle Cornil, Guillaume Schiffman. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Jean Dujardin: Hubert Bonisseur de la Bath / OS 117

Louise Monot: Dolorès Koulekhov

Rüdiger Vogler: Professor Von Zimmel

Alex Lutz: Heinrich Von Zimmel

Reem Kherici: Charlotte

Pierre Bellemare: Armand Lesignac

Ken SamuelsWilliam “Bill” Trumendous

Serge Hazanavicius: This morning

Laurent CapellutoKutner

