The Cycle: Frontier, the next game from Spec Ops: The Line developer Yager, will launch on 8th June for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

We’ve covered The Cycle: Frontier in the past as it went through a period of beta testing – when more than 900,000 people gave it a go, we’ve now learned.

In short, it’s a free-to-play first-person PvPvE extraction shooter set on an alien planet were a radioactive storm has wiped out most of the population.

Your job is to drop down to the planet’s surface from the relative safety of an orbiting station, and snaffle up resources while trying to stay alive. As you’d expect, you’ll only keep the goodies you manage to survive long enough to collect.

“Be on the lookout for bloodthirsty beasts, a deadly radioactive storm, and other greedy players armed to the teeth,” the game’s description reads. “Prospect for riches alone, squad up with friends, and make temporary alliances with strangers – or go on the hunt and steal their hard-fought loot for yourself. You make the decisions: which path to take, which objective to tackle, which fight to pick or avoid, and when to evac.”

The game’s first few weeks will see it operate a “Pre-Season Event” leading up to the launch of its first proper season – and season pass – on 22nd June. Worth a go?