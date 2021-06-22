Yager will maintain its independence and use the new resources to expand the studio and its video games.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. becomes the majority shareholder of Yager Development GmbH in a movement that seeks to give continuity to the entry into the capital of the German development team responsible for Spec Ops: The Line and The Cycle by the Chinese technology giant confirmed at the beginning of last year.

In the press release shared by both companies, nothing appears to change internally for the Berlin-based studio. Thus, the independence and current structure with more than 140 workers is guaranteed, although these will now have greater access to Tencent resources

“Tencent’s new investment gives an example of trust in us and the enormous potential of The Cycle, our high-risk PvP and PvE shooter, “says Timo Ullmann, Yager’s Managing Director.” For us, this majority stake [de Tencent] allows us to have greater resources to expand the studio and video games in development. With Tencent we now have a powerful partner. “

Yager is currently turning his attention to The Cycle, a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter game that combines PvP and PvE where he takes on the role of a prospector in the far reaches of space in search of fame and fortune. The Cycle can currently be played on PC through the Epic Games Store, and has a release date for these months on Steam. As for Spec Ops: The Line, his most applauded work, you can consult a complete analysis on the 3DJuegos pages.

Tencent, leader in gaming revenue

With Yager, Tencent strengthens its presence in the video game industry, where it is the number one company by revenue, owning majority stakes in large teams such as Riot Games, creators of League of Legends, and others of a more minority nature in Epic games to name just a few of its great assets.

However, its presence in both companies is not beyond doubt and Tencent is negotiating these days with the Foreign Investment Committee in the United States in search of an agreement that allows it to maintain control of its holdings.

